FACT CHECK: Video does not show gov’t takeover of Meralco, Maynilad

The two private companies are not mentioned in the video, which shows clips from the National ICT Month kickoff ceremony and launch of the e-Gov PH Super App on June 2

Claim: The government has taken ownership of power distributor Manila Electric Company (Meralco) and water concessionaire Maynilad.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim is implied in a YouTube video with a thumbnail image that bears the text “Binawi ng gobyerno. Ito ang ayaw ipalabas ng bayarang media.” (Recovered by the government. This is what the paid media agencies don’t want to show). The thumbnail shows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. along with the logos of Meralco, Maynilad, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, Land Transportation Office, and the Social Security System.

The title of the video also makes reference to a “sudden order” approved by the President. As of writing, the video has 30,000 views and 89 comments.

What the video shows: The video does not provide any evidence to support its claim. There are also no official announcements regarding any supposed government takeover of the two companies.

Instead, the video features the National ICT Month kickoff ceremony and launch of the e-Gov PH Super App held in Malacañang last June 2. In his speech, Marcos said that the government needs to adopt new technologies to compete on the global stage and to digitize government processes to improve service delivery. The e-government and e-governance acts are among the President’s 19 priority bills in his State of the Nation Address.

Privately owned: According to its website, Maynilad is “managed by Maynilad Water Holdings Company, Inc. – a joint venture between Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC), DMCI Holdings, Inc. (DMCI) and Marubeni Corporation.”

Meanwhile, Meralco is privately owned, with Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., JG Summit Holdings, Inc., and Metro Pacific Investments Corp. as its major shareholders.

There are no recent reports regarding any proposals or plans to take ownership of either company. In 2019, former president Rodrigo Duterte threatened to take control of Maynilad over water shortages. — Jezreel Ines/ Rappler

