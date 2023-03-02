FACT CHECK: Video shows Indonesian Navy vessel, not a gift from Russia to PH

The vessel shown in the video is KRI Posepa 870, a patrol vessel of the Indonesian Navy launched in 2020

Claim: A video shows the arrival of a warship given by Russia to the Philippines on February 27, 2023.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: As of writing, the YouTube video containing the claim has over 74,000 views.

Indonesian Navy boat: The video containing the claim used a clip from a YouTube video uploaded by user Ambri Channel on February 13, 2023. According to Ambri Channel, the video shows Indonesian Navy’s KRI Posepa 870 patrol vessel.

According to a press release from Indonesian Navy’s website, KRI Posepa 870 was launched on July 27, 2020. The press release also said the patrol vessel was planned to be stationed at the Indonesian Navy Main Base (Lantamal) V.

No gift from Russia: The Russian Embassy in the Philippines, Department of National Defense, and the Philippine Navy don’t have any announcements that Moscow gifted Manila a warship to Manila.

There are also no news reports from the country’s state media – the Philippine News Agency and Philippine Information Agency – that the Philippine government received a warship from Russia. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



