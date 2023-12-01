The state of HIV epidemic in the Philippines

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Know why it's important to intensify efforts to address this public health crisis

MANILA, Philippines – Over the last decade, the Philippines has witnessed an alarming surge in HIV cases and has gained notoriety as the country with the fastest-growing human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) epidemic in the Asia Pacific region.

HIV/AIDS advocates in the country highlight the persistent challenges of awareness, stigma, and healthcare access, describing it as a “silent epidemic” amid the COVID-19 threat.

Despite efforts by the government and various non-government organizations to address the issue, challenges persist in implementing widespread preventive measures and providing accessible healthcare services.

The stigma associated with HIV/AIDS remains a significant barrier to testing, treatment, and support, preventing many individuals from seeking timely medical assistance.

But what is the state of the HIV epidemic in the Philippines, and why is it important to intensify efforts in addressing this public health crisis?

History of HIV cases in the Philippines

Initially, it’s crucial to understand the distinction between HIV and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS).

The contrast lies in HIV being a virus that undermines your immune system, while AIDS is a state that may manifest following an HIV infection, particularly when your immune system is significantly compromised. It’s important to note that AIDS cannot be contracted unless you are infected with HIV.

According to the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), HIV is mainly transmitted through unprotected sex, the sharing contaminated needles, and an infected mother that breastfeeds or gives birth to a child. Transmission can also occur through blood transfusions or organ transplants from an infected donor.

The first recorded cases of HIV in the Philippines happened in 1984 among two then-labeled “hospitality women” from the cities of Angeles and Olongapo in Central Luzon.

Before 2010, the HIV epidemic in the country was characterized as “low and slow,” with only a few reported cases each month and a national prevalence of less than 0.1%.

Several factors contributed to this slow rise: the country’s island geography, high rates of male circumcision, fewer people using injectable drugs, and a culture of sexual conservatism.

In response, President V. Fidel Ramos signed Executive Order 39, creating the Philippine National AIDS Council (PNAC). The PNAC is a national advisory body that reviews and recommends policies on HIV/AIDS to the President and directs national approaches against HIV/AIDS domestically.

In 1998, the Philippine government passed the Philippine AIDS Prevention and Control Act in 1998, which was also a landmark in the country’s fight against HIV/AIDS. The law encompasses several crucial measures to combat the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

This includes initiatives to promote public awareness through education and information campaigns, the establishment of a comprehensive monitoring system to track virus prevalence, and the reinforcement of PNAC for a more coordinated national response to HIV/AIDS.

In the past, RA 8504 mandated both pre-test and post-test counseling by certified HIV counselors, who were in short supply. Additionally, parental consent was required for HIV testing for individuals under 18, regardless of their HIV risk level.

The rise of HIV cases, impacted populations

However, over the years, the situation has changed dramatically and the Philippines has experienced a significant surge in HIV cases. Globally, HIV incidence and AIDS-related deaths are decreasing, but the country has seen a concerning trend.

In 2012, about nine new HIV cases were reported every day in the country. In 2023, that number has jumped to 46 cases per day – a concerning 411% increase in just 10 years, according to data from the Department of Health (DOH).

HIV affects certain groups more than others. In 2022, 92% of new infections were in key populations and vulnerable groups.

Men Having Sex with Men – Sexual transmission remains the predominant mode of HIV acquisition in the Philippines, primarily among MSM. Data from the DOH in January 2023 showed that approximately 70% of all HIV cases were among males having sex with other males, and 17% were among males having sex with both males and females

Persons Who Inject Drugs – HIV transmission through the sharing of infected needles remains relatively low in the Philippines. It was reported to be highest in 2010, accounting for 9% of all new HIV cases that year.

Transgender Populations – Transgender women were initially grouped under MSM in HIV surveillance until 2018. As of January 2023, 3% of new HIV cases involved transgender women. Unique concerns for this group include differences in HIV knowledge, the need for safe sex communication, and unequal access to healthcare services.

Youth (15- 24 years old) – From January 1984 to December 2022, 31,750 of the recorded cases came from this age group, of which 17,743 were reported in the past five years. More males were diagnosed among the youth since 2004, but the number of diagnosed HIV cases among female youth HIV cases has increased in the past five years.

Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) – From January 1984 to December 2022, 9,103 of the total cases were OFWs. Of these 8,013 were male and 1,090 were female. Filipino workers remain vulnerable to HIV due to the intersectionality of sociocultural factors, stigma, working conditions abroad, and barriers to healthcare access.

HIV treatment, care delivery

With the growing number of HIV cases, the government has taken substantial steps to address the quick HIV infection in the country. In fact, as early as 2017, the HIV epidemic in the country was declared a national health emergency.

In 2018, RA 8504 was amended and became Republic Act No. 11166, or the Philippine HIV and AIDS Policy Act with a people-centered and rights-based approach to HIV and AIDS prevention and response.

This law also expanded HIV testing to include provider-initiated counseling and testing, allowing licensed social workers and health service providers to provide HIV testing services.

Dr. Mark Pasayan, head of the AIDS research group at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM), stressed the need to break the stigma surrounding HIV through open conversations.

“Early detection is early treatment. Early treatment [means] better response to treatment, [and a] longer life,” he said.

UNAIDS advises practicing safe sex, using clean needles, administering antiretroviral therapy to prevent mother-to-child transmission, ensuring blood safety, and avoiding contaminated needles or syringes in medical procedures as key HIV prevention measures.

Persons without HIV who may have been recently exposed to HIV may take post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) as soon as possible within 72 hours of high-risk exposure to prevent HIV acquisition. As of January 2023, approximately 180 treatment hubs and primary HIV care facilities operate in the Philippines.

UNAIDS also sets 95-95-95 which aims to make 95% of people living with HIV aware of their status, 95% of people diagnosed with HIV receiving treatment, and 95% of people on treatment having their viral loads suppressed.

Ryan Jay Salvador, senior health program officer at the Philippine National AIDS Council, stressed that the government has implemented a more comprehensive plan to appropriately address the current HIV situation in the Philippines.

“On the 95-95-95 targets, we are now on 63-65-97. We already reached the last indicator but we need to reach the other two,” he said.

Salvador also mentioned that the government has adopted a life-stage approach for HIV and AIDS prevention and care, covering an individual’s entire lifespan from pre-conception to end of life. – Rappler.com