Ex-broadcaster Jay Sonza arrested over estafa, illegal recruitment cases

Sonza is currently detained at the Ligtas Covid Center Quarantine Facility of the Quezon City Jail in Payatas, Quezon City, the BJMP says

Former broadcaster Jay Sonza is in the spotlight anew – this time over his arrest and detention.

Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) spokesperson Jail Chief Inspector Jayrex Bustinera confirmed Sonza’s arrest to Rappler on Tuesday, August 15. Bustinera said Sonza has been under the BJMP’s custody since August 3.

Sonza was initially placed under the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation Manila, before he was transferred to the BJMP. The former broadcaster is currently detained at the Ligtas Covid Center Quarantine Facility of the Quezon City Jail in Payatas, Quezon City, Bustinera added.

The former broadcaster was detained by virtue of a commitment order issued by Quezon City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 100 for estafa (article 315, paragraph 2(a) of the Revised Penal Code, and syndicated and large scale illegal recruitment (section 6(m), in relation to section 7(b) of Republic Act No. 8042 or the Migrant Workers Overseas Filipinos Act of 1995.

Bureau of Immigration (BI) spokesperson Dana Sandoval also confirmed Sonza’s arrest, and said the former broadcaster was intercepted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on July 18. Sonza was held by the BI after he presented himself for immigration inspection prior to his travel to Hong Kong, Sandoval explained.

Based on immigration records, Sonza was on the active watch list on account of a warrant of arrest for 11 counts of estafa. The warrant was signed by Judge Editha Miña-Aguba of Quezon City RTC Branch 100, according to the immigration spokesperson.

Sonza’s case was then referred to the duty immigration supervisor. It was later confirmed that Sonza was the subject of the watch list order. He was later transferred to the NBI, which implemented the arrest, Sandoval added.

If found guilty, Sonza could face up to 20 years as maximum imprisonment for estafa. Meanwhile, for illegal recruitment, the former broadcaster could face imprisonment of up to 12 years as maximum penalty, and a fine of up to P500,000.

After his stint on TV, Sonza became known for his pro-Duterte stance. His various remarks and social media posts were subject of some of the fact-check pieces published by Rappler.

In 2020, actress Julia Baretto also filed a complaint with the NBI against Sonza, after the former broadcaster falsely claimed the actress was pregnant. – Rappler.com