Newsbreak Chats: Cycling boom – Pedaling toward greener cities 

MANILA, Philippines – During the pandemic, using bicycles as a mobility option went on the rise as people sought safer and more socially distanced alternatives to public transportation and shared rides.

However, cycling as a mode of transportation has been a challenge for people in the Philippines due to several factors, such as poor road infrastructure and lack of policies ensuring the safety of commuters.

In this episode of Newsbreak Chats, Rappler environment editor Jee Geronimo talks with journalists Ann Gabrielle Domingo and Whitney Bauck about biking during the pandemic as a safe and climate-friendly mode of transportation and how cyclists are organizing and advocating for safer biking infrastructure to maintain the momentum.

