[WATCH] Saving Martial Law truths: Archiving the past to protect the future

MANILA, Philippines – In their own ways, various Filipinos fight to keep Philippine democracy alive. A group of students and young professionals found a way to help in the battle against historical distortion and forgetfulness by trying to preserve the memory of Martial Law.

Project Gunita, which started shortly after the dictator’s son Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was elected president, aims to create a digital archive of all materials containing information about the tyrannical rule of the late strongman. From newspapers, books, to magazines, the project aims to preserve the memories of Martial Law page by page.

The founders of Project Gunita believe that it’s now the time for the younger generation to do its part: archive the past to protect the future of the country. – Rappler.com

Reporter and Writer: Jairo Bolledo

Production Specialist and Video Editor: Jeff Digma

Producer: Nina Liu

Supervising Producer: Beth Frondoso