WATCH: ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ rally draws huge crowd after gov’t ‘encouragement’ to attend

MANILA, Philippines – The Marcos-led administration’s “Bagong Pilipinas” rally drew huge crowds after the government’s ‘encouragement’ to attend.

The Philippine Information Agency described the event as a “historic gathering” that seeks to “ignite hope and inspire participation in building a better Philippines through collective action.”

Rappler’s Palace reporter Dwight de Leon takes us through what’s happening at Quirino Grandstand in Manila. – Rappler.com