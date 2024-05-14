Bam Aquino to lead KANP party, confirms senatorial bid for 2025 polls

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

After serving as Leni Robredo's campaign manager in 2022, Aquino is joining the senatorial race alongside former senator Kiko Pangilinan and human rights lawyer Chel Diokno

MANILA, Philippines — Former senator Bam Aquino is gearing up for the 2025 midterm polls and is now the head of newbie political party Katipunan ng Nagkakaisang Pilipino (KANP).

In a statement on Tuesday, May 14, Aquino’s camp announced his chairmanship of KANP. Among the members of the party is human rights lawyer Chel Diokno, who was also part of the Otso Diretso senatorial slate Aquino ran with in the 2019 midterm polls. None of the Otso Diretso candidates won.

“Buong pagmamalaki naming hinahayag ang pagtalaga kay dating Senador Bam Aquino bilang chairman ng partido,” Diokno was quoted as saying in the statement.

(We proudly announce the appointment of former senator Bam Aquino to be the chairman of the party.)

KANP emphasized Aquino’s “solid track record” as a senator, with 50 laws passed during his term, including providing free college education for Filipinos in state schools through the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act.

“As we enter another pivotal chapter in our country’s political history, KANP will present itself as a viable alternative for Filipinos weary of traditional politics and politicians,” Aquino said.

Prior to his appointment as chairman, Aquino was advising KANP on the party’s initiatives. He opted not to run in the 2022 elections where he served as campaign manager of presidential candidate Leni Robredo.

Who is part of the party?

In an interview on ABS-CBN News Channel’s “Headstart,” Aquino said that KANP members include Cavite Provincial Board Member Kerby Salazar, Councilor Maya Bongco from Bataan, Councilor Bernadeth Olivares from Laguna, among others.

Salazar told Rappler in 2022 that KANP had over 700 members across the country and around 100 politicians were involved.

“These are all young leaders, they are superstars in their own provinces and they were also the provincial heads during Leni’s campaign,” Aquino said in a mix of English and Filipino.

The party was formed for Robredo’s bid for the presidency in 2022, where she came second to Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

While Robredo ran as an independent candidate in 2022, Aquino said those who volunteered to be part of KANP saw potential in the new political party and decided to continue organizing as the public clamored for change in the country’s political system.

“Naghahanda na kami at naghahanda na rin ako bumalik sa larangan ng pulitika,” Aquino said. (We’re making preparations and I, too, am preparing to reenter the world of politics.)

Senate bid

Aquino also confirmed he is vying for a seat in the upper chamber next year. Although he is KANP’s chairman, Aquino will run under the Liberal Party (LP) banner alongside fellow KANP member Diokno and former senator Kiko Pangilinan.

These plans were initially bared last February by newly minted LP spokesperson Leila de Lima.

LP party president Edcel Lagman also welcomed Aquino’s delegation as KANP’s new chairman, finding another team to work with ahead of the midterm polls. – Rappler.com