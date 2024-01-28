Baste Duterte tells Marcos: My father gave yours a hero’s burial

'My father allowed their father to be buried,' says the Davao City mayor

MANILA, Philippines – It was former president Rodrigo Duterte who allowed the hero’s burial of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.—a point emphasized by Duterte’s son amid a rift between the two political clans.

“My father allowed their father to be buried,” said Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte on Sunday, January 28.

The younger Duterte’s statement comes amid rumors that the International Criminal Court was able to enter the Philippines as part of its ongoing investigation into the killings under Rodrigo Duterte’s violent war on drugs. – Rappler.com