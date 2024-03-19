CA bypasses military officer following wife’s allegations of abuse

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Colonel Ranulfo Sevilla's promotion to brigadier general has been blocked by his wife, who accused him of having an extra-marital affair and not providing child support

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Appointments (CA) bypassed the promotion of Colonel Ranulfo Sevilla to brigadier general on Tuesday, March 19, following the opposition of his wife, who had depicted him as an alleged adulterous and abusive husband.

Senate President Migz Zubiri told the media that the promotion of Sevilla, deputy commander of the Armed Forces of the Philippines-Special Operations Command, to brigadier general was bypassed.

With his promotion bypassed, Sevilla’s rank reverts to colonel.

The CA panel on national defense had deferred Sevilla’s promotion twice, the second time on March 12, when his wife Tessa Luz Reyes-Sevilla appeared before the panel to oppose his promotion. At that hearing, she detailed the physical and mental suffering allegedly inflicted by Sevilla whom she accused adultery and failing to provide child support.

At the Tuesday hearing, CA panel members suggested that Sevilla should give half of his base pay to his family.

Sevilla, in response, said that due to his personal loans and other deductions, he was only getting around P72,000 per month, and offered that he would give P50,000 per month as financial support. But this was not final yet, as this has to be discussed with his wife.

To make sure that Sevilla would follow the informal agreement, Surigao 2nd District Representative Johnny Pimentel proposed that the financial support should be formalized through salary deduction.

“The nominee should execute a deed of assignment so that ang mangyayari niyan ‘yung suweldo mo, dalawang tseke ‘yan (What will happen there is your salary will have two cheques). One check will be in your name, one check will be in the name of the oppositor. Because if we do not do that, we will not get assurance,” Pimentel said.

Senator Risa Hontiveros moved to suspend the confirmation of promotion of Sevilla due to unsolved issues with his estranged wife. “In solidarity with the wives, I move to suspend the ad interim of Sevilla so we can move into caucus,” she said.

“Character is just important. Kasingtimbang ng (It has the same weight as) competence.”

After the caucus, the CA panel members decided to bypass Sevilla.

Call for probe, warning

Speaking to reporters ahead of the hearing on Tuesday, Tessa reiterated her call against her husband’s promotion and for the AFP to conduct a “full blown investigation” into wives being abused by their spouses in the military.

“Sana naman po ito na ‘yung precedent ng mga wife na inaabuso ng kanilang mga asawang military. Huwag na po natin hayaang magpatuloy pa (I hope this will set a precedent to all wives being abused by their husbands who are in the military. Let’s not allow this to continue),” she added in the media interview.

During the CA panel hearing, Pimentel gave a warning to other military officers who are up for promotion.

“Sa lahat ng nominees, babala po ito sa inyo. ‘Wag kayong masyadong malapitin sa babae. You will be assigned in different stations, and you will be tempted lalo na kapag may ma-meet kayong maganda [at] sexy. So ‘wag naman kayong masyadong playboy kaya magkakaroon kayo ng problema. Look at what happened to Gen. Sevilla. Kaya I suggest and I urge you to be loyal and faithful to your wives,” he said.

(To all nominees, it’s a warning for you. Don’t be too attached with women. You will be assigned in different stations, and you will be tempted, especially if you would meet beautiful and sexy women. Don’t be a playboy because you would be in trouble. Look at what happened to Gen. Sevilla. That’s why I suggest and I urge you to be loyal and faithful to your wives.) – Rappler.com