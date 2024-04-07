DepEd orders public schools to implement distance learning on April 8

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

File photo of students and teachers go about regular classes at the General Roxas Elementary School in Quezon City, on February 21, 2024

The Department of Education orders all public schools to implement distance learning on Monday, April 8, to allow students to complete pending assignments and projects

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Education (DepEd) on Sunday, April 7, ordered all public schools in the country to implement distance learning on Monday, April 8, so students can “complete pending assignments, projects, and other requirements.”

“Teaching and non-teaching personnel in all public schools shall not be required to report to their stations,” the DepEd said.

For private schools, the DepEd said they have the option to implement the same.

“Basically, since ipit rin siya sa (since Monday is sandwiched with) holidays, best time for learners to use the time to complete whatever they need to complete,” DepEd Undersecretary Michael Poa told reporters in a Viber message.

The country will have two consecutive days of holidays on April 9 and 10 due to Day of Valor and Eid’l Fitr, respectively. The DepEd oversees some 47,000 public schools in the country.

Poa said that in-person classes will resume on Thursday, April 11, depending on weather condition. Last week, some areas in the country declared in-person class suspension due to extreme heat, prompting schools to implement remote learning. – Rappler.com