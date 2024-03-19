WATCH: Manalo, Blinken hold joint press briefing in Manila 

LIVE

The US State Secretary visits Manila for the second time under the Marcos administration

MANILA, Philippines – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken joins his Philippine counterpart, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, on Tuesday, March 19, for a press briefing during his visit to the Philippines.

This is Blinken’s second visit to Manila under the presidency of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and comes just a week after the high-profile visit of US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

The US and the Philippines tout Blinken’s visit as focusing on trade and investment – but as tensions rise in the Indo-Pacific, it would be impossible not to include defense and security matters in the discussions.

– Rappler.com