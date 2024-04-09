Eid Mubarak! Filipino Muslims announce Eid’l Fitr celebration on April 10

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

RAMADAN. Muslims gather at the Blue Mosque in Taguig City for evening prayers and iftar, or breaking of the fast, on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, March 12, 2024.

Islamic moonsighting committees report the sighting of the crescent moon in the Philippines, which means the start of a new Islamic month and the end of Ramadan

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Muslim leaders announced that they will celebrate Eid’l Fitr on Wednesday, April 10, after moonsighting committees across the country sighted the crescent moon on Tuesday evening, April 9.

The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) made this announcement at around 8:22 pm on Wednesday, a few minutes after the Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta also determined that the crescent moon was sighted in the Philippines.

While the Philippine government declared the Eid’l Fitr holiday on Wednesday, the date of the Muslims’ celebration depended on the sighting of the new moon on the 29th day of the month of Ramadan, which is April 9 this year.

Since the new moon was sighted on April 9, then the new Islamic month – called Shawwal – begins the next day. This means the preceding month of Ramadan is over.

Eid’l Fitr, also known as Hari Raya Puasa, literally means “Festival of Breaking Fast.” It marks the end of Ramadan, the month when Muslims are required to fast from food, sex, and even water from sunrise to sunset.

Traditionally, Muslims gather in mosques to pray on the first day of Eid’l Fitr, and also visit and feast with family and friends. Eid’l Fitr is traditionally celebrated for three days.

Dimapuno Datu-Ramos Jr. of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos also said in a 2020 interview that the following values are emphasized during Eid’l Fitr:

compassion for one another “since our fasting makes us experience how the poorest of the poor live on a daily basis, without having access to clean water and food”;

generosity, especially to the poor, “which is our acceptance that worldly wealth is from God and that we have no right to deprive our brothers and sisters in faith of what God meant to be shared by all”; and

kindness and selflessness “because we are enjoined to avoid hurtful words and actions all throughout Ramadan, as to not invalidate our sacrifices.”

Liyana Asmara, a Muslim interfaith advocate in Singapore, also said in a previous Rappler interview: “Eid’l Fitr is a victorious celebration for those who hustled both physically and spiritually during the fasting month. You express your gratitude to God by observing a special prayer during Eid’l Fitr and opening your house for a treat for families, friends, and neighbors.” – Rappler.com