Filipino doctors expected among first to exit Gaza

Egyptian volunteers wait at the Rafah crossing in Egypt October 17, 2023. Trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinians await a decision for it to open, to enter to enter Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

The Philippine Embassy in Jordan says all 136 Filipinos in Gaza are safe and accounted for

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is “engaging with Israel to prioritize” Filipino nationals in the first allowed exit from the besieged Gaza Strip, Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Undersecretary Eduard de Vega said on Wednesday, November 1.

De Vega’s statement comes just hours after a Qatar-mediated agreement between Egypt, Israel, and Hamas to allow limited evacuations from the Palestinian territory took effect.

Reports from media at the Rafah crossing, or the border between Gaza and Egypt, indicate that several foreign nationals have been allowed to leave Gaza.

Reuters, citing sources privy to the deal, said foreign passport holders and some critically injured people would be allowed to leave Gaza. No timeline was indicated for how long the evacuation would last.

Aside from the gravely injured, priority will be given to international humanitarian organizations in the negotiated evacuation. “The two Filipino doctors working with Doctors without Borders – an international humanitarian organization – are among the selected foreign nationals who have been allowed to exit Gaza and cross to Egypt. But this is just the initial list,” added De Vega.

De Vega said Israel has agreed to first allow the person to exit Gaza before they proceed to the Egypt border where they are processed by Egyptian officials.

There are some 136 Filipinos in Gaza – the two doctors, as well as Filipinos and their Palestinian-Filipino children and grandchildren. Most of them have been waiting close to the Rafah crossing, in case a humanitarian corridor is negotiated and foreign nationals be allowed out.

Philippine Ambassador to Amman Fred Santos, in a message to Rappler, said all 136 are “safe and accounted for.”

De Vega, in an interview on state-run PTV 4, earlier confirmed that at least 6 Filipinos are in Gaza City, north of the Gaza Strip. These include a Filipina nun, as well as Filipinos who are either married to or are part Palestinian. De Vega said that some of these nationals opted to return to Gaza City, despite an earlier warning by Israel to flee Gaza’s northern areas, because the situation in south was also difficult.

The Philippines has, for weeks, tried to negotiate the exit of its nationals from Gaza.

Gazans on social media have pointed out that neither the north nor the south are guaranteed to be safe – Israel, in its relentless bombardment of Gaza, has hit areas in the south as well. Tel Aviv has insisted that its assault was for “self-defense,” following a surprise October 7 attack from the militant Hamas on the southernmost parts of Israel.

Yet Israel has been criticized for targeting even refugee camps and hospitals. Tel Aviv has insisted this was because Hamas leaders and fighters were in those areas.

Calls for a ceasefire – to allow people out of Gaza and to let more aid in – has thus far fallen on deaf ears.

United Nations data estimates that over 1,400 Israelis were killed during the October 7 Hamas attack. Meanwhile, over 8,500 Palestinians have been killed since violence erupted following the Hamas attack.

Violence has been a long, tragic, and recurring part of Palestinian life, particularly in the Gaza Strip.

The militant Hamas have been administering Gaza since 2007. In response to the Hamas takeover, Israel enforced air, land, and sea blockades on Gaza, which means it’s Tel Aviv which controls who or what goes in and out of Gaza.

Conditions in Gaza has been dire and has become worse since October 7. Little aid has been able to enter Gaza, while Israel has insisted that fuel not be allowed in, in fear that these be used by Hamas in its attacks. – Rappler.com