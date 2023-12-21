Gov’t workers’ year-end bonuses grew to over P4 billion in 2022

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

In 2022, it took the government a total of P84.551 billion to pay the bonuses of all government officials and employees. This is P4.239 billion or 5.28% higher compared to P80.312 in 2021.

MANILA, Philippines – The year-end bonuses of government workers increased to over P4.2 billion in last year.

In 2022, it took the government a total of P84.551 billion to pay the bonuses of all government officials and employees. This included workers in national agencies, local government units (LGU), and all government corporations.

The 2022 amount was P4.239 billion or 5.28% higher compared to P80.312 in 2021.

In terms of breakdown, the bonuses of those working in national government agencies (NGA) was at P63.311 billion. This was P2.298 billion higher from P61.013 billion in 2022.

For LGU workers, the government gave out a total of P17.713 billion. The LGU fund saw a P1.435 billion rise – from P16.278 in 2021. Lastly, workers under government-owned or controlled corporations (GOCC) received a total of P3.527 billion from P3.021 in 2021 – a P506 million increase.

Under the national fund, the government workers’ year-end bonus was usually listed under “other compensation.” Other items under the said item include “honoraria, hazard pay, longevity pay, overnight pay, cash gift, mid-year bonuses, and other bonuses and allowances.”

Meanwhile, in terms of compensation, NGA workers received a total of P1.388 trillion. The Department of Education had the biggest payroll amounting to P521.783 or 37.58% of the total compensation funds.

LGU workers had a total compensation of P296.428 billion, while those in the GOCCs had P117.144 billion. – Rappler.com