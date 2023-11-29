House panels adopt resolutions on ICC probe

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Activists gather outside House of Representatives in Quezon City, to call on President Marcos Jr, to acknowledge the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) jurisdiction over the investigation and cases filed against former President Rodrigo Duterte on the drug war, and the reentry of the Philippines into the ICC, coinciding with the legislative hearings on several resolutions filed in Congress to welcome the ICC, on November 29, 2023.

'Cooperating with the ICC underscores our commitment to upholding human rights,' says Manila 6th District Representative Bienvenido Abante, chair of the House committee on human rights

MANILA, Philippines — After two joint meetings, the House committees on human rights and justice on Wednesday, November 29, adopted the proposed House resolutions urging the government to cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in its investigation into the Duterte administration’s drug war.

Lawmakers at the lower chamber are seeking to forge a concurrent resolution with the Senate in coordination with Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros who had filed a similar resolution at the Senate.

In a joint meeting, the committees on human rights and justice adopted House Resolution 1477 which was filed by Manila 6th District Representative Bienvenido Abante and 1-Rider Representative Ramon Rodrigo Gutierrez last week. Along with two other resolutions separately submitted by the Makabayan bloc and Albay 1st District Representative Edcel Lagman, the three resolutions will be consolidated into one.

“Considering the filing of Senator Hontiveros of a similar resolution at the Senate, I respectfully request the joint chairs to coordinate with Senator Hontiveros so that we could transform our respective resolutions to a concurrent resolution,” Lagman said.

The committee unanimously approved Lagman’s request.

Hontiveros filed Senate Resolution No. 867 on Tuesday, November 28. The opposition leader noted that Manila still has obligations under the Rome Statute despite leaving the ICC.

House Resolution 1393 was filed by Makabayan lawmakers last month after former president Rodrigo Duterte admitted on television that he had used state funds to carry out killings in Davao when he was mayor.

Meanwhile, House Resolutions 1477 and 1482 were filed just last week. The proposals recognize that the government has asked the court to defer its probe in the country, on top of seeking for accountability.

Lawmakers noted that the resolutions are not targeting anyone in particular.

“Cooperating with the ICC underscores our commitment to upholding human rights,” said Abante, who is House committee on human rights chair. He added that this would also be beneficial to those at the receiving end of accusations of involvement as it would afford them “due process.” – Rappler.com