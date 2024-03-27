In The Public Square: Reforming Philippine political parties

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

What is the problem with our country's political parties and what can be done to reform the system?

One of the many crosses the Filipino people have had to bear is the political immaturity of our political parties. “Balimbing,” a choice insult from the 1980s, continues to sting because it continues to reflect one aspect of the lack of development among our political parties: party-switching for electoral and political convenience. There are, of course, other aspects.

What can be done to reform political parties in the Philippines?

In this episode of “In The Public Square,” Rappler host and editorial consultant John Nery is joined by former Dean of Liberal Arts at De La Salle University (DLSU) Julio “July” Teehankee. He is a full professor of political science in DLSU and the chief of party of the Participate consortium.

Watch the episode here on March 27, Wednesday at 8 pm. – Rappler.com