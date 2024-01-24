Rappler Talk: Meet the AFP’s first woman spokesperson

LIVE

Rappler talks to Colonel Francel Margareth Padilla about the AFP modernization, shift to external defense, and her own journey in the military

MANILA, Philippines – To start 2024, Colonel Francel Margareth Padilla made history by becoming the first woman spokesperson of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in its 88-year history.

Padilla, a cyber security and presidential security expert by training, is the new spokesperson for the Philippine military at a crucial time as it pivots to external defense efforts.

Rappler sits down with Padilla to talk about what awaits the AFP in 2024, the long-awaited new phase of modernization efforts, and her own journey in the military.

