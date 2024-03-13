Philippine News
education in the Philippines

Rappler Talk: The issues with PH education system and way forward

Rappler.com

Rappler Talk: The issues with PH education system and way forward
On Wednesday, March 13, Rappler's Bonz Magsambol sits down with Second Congressional Commission on Education or EDCOM II executive director Karol Yee to talk about the issues confronting the Philippine education system

MANILA, Philippines – The latest Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) result begs the question: Why do Filipino students continue to lag behind other countries in global education assessments?

Is the Philippine government doing enough to address the learning crisis? What can the public do?

On Wednesday, March 13, Rappler’s Bonz Magsambol sits down with Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II )executive director Karol Yee to talk about the issues confronting the Philippine education system and the way forward.

On Wednesday, March 13

