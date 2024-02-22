LIST: Events commemorating 38th EDSA People Power Revolution anniversary

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Democracy advocates are gearing up for a series of events to commemorate the 38th EDSA People Power Revolution anniversary.
Organizers acknowledged that there is a deliberate effort to make this year’s celebration bigger and more felt, following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s decision to remove the anniversary from the list of holidays in 2024.
Here are some of the events you can attend to mark the day that the Filipino people ousted the President’s late father and namesake, the dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos, from office in 1986.
February 22
- Manila | The University of Santo Tomas Artlets Student Council invites students to “Supling Binhi ng EDSA: People Power Commemoration-Film Viewing” at the Central Laboratory Auditorium from 1 pm to 5 pm. Register here.
February 23
- Cebu | The group DAKILA will mount a screening of 11,103, a documentary about Martial Law survivors, at 1 pm at the Southwestern University PHINMA.
- Manila | A film screening will be held at 9 am and 2 pm at the Benilde Center for Social Action, De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde.
- Manila | A mass will be held at 9 am at Plaza Roma in Intramuros. The event is a prayer “against lies, corruption, and abuses.”
- Marikina | A Liberal Party chapter in the city will conduct a tree planting event and tying of yellow ribbons along Marikina Riverbank.
- Quezon City | Jesuit priests Manoling Francisco and Nono Alfonso will preside over a Mass at 9 am at the Shrine of Mary, Queen of Peace in EDSA. The event is dubbed a national day of prayer and action to commemorate the 38th year since the uprising, and to oppose the charter change initiative under the Marcos administration.
February 24
- Laguna | The Liberal Party chapter in the province will distribute yellow ribbon pins, and offer free taho.
- Pampanga | The National Historical Commission of the Philippines in collaboration with Makiramdam will host a workshop and lecture titled “The EDSA Legacy,” at Museo ni Jose B. Lingad from 10 am to 3 pm.
- Quezon City | Various groups will convene at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani for numerous commemorative events: tying of yellow ribbons at 8;30 am, a public discussion to be led by veterans of the August Twenty-One Movement (ATOM) at 9:30 am, and a public theater performance from 1 pm to 4 pm.
- Quezon City | DAKILA will screen the film 11,103 at the Human Rights Violations Victims’ Memorial Commission along Panay Avenue at 1:30 pm.
- Quezon City | The group Every Woman will have a discussion on experiences of women during the EDSA People Power Revolution at 2 pm at the University of the Philippines Diliman College of Social Work and Community Development.
February 25
- Makati City | Mamamayang Liberal’s weeks-long event themed, “Buhay ang EDSA! Cancel Cha-Cha,” culminates on February 25. This will showcase the Edsa Freedom Ride at Ayala Avenue, Makati City, at 7:30 am.
- Metro Manila | Organizers will begin the day with a motorcade against charter change along Ayala Avenue in Makati City at 8 am, to be followed by an event at Club Filipino in San Juan at 10 am. A concert will be held at the People Power Monument in Quezon City at 7 pm.
- Bacolod | DAKILA said there will be a public exhibit on democracy and human rights.
- Bulacan | There will be a storytelling session for the youth in Malolos. Two churches will also ring their bells at 9 am in Meycauayan.
- Cavite | The Liberal Party chapter in the province will hold a musical event at the Naic Church Plaza beginning 5 pm.
- Davao City | A public forum on the EDSA uprising will be held at Cursillo House at 1 pm.
- Iloilo | The Liberal Party chapter in the province will commemorate the anniversary of the revolution in front of the Iloilo Provincial Capitol.
- Laguna | The Liberal Party chapter in Laguna will mount a story telling event with high school and college students, as well as a forum and an art exhibit.
- Rizal | The Liberal Party chapter in Angono will hold a forum on the day that Marcos Sr. was ousted 38 years ago.
- Quezon | In Lucena, a Mass will be celebrated at the Saint Ferdinand Cathedral at 8 pm, to be followed by a march at the Quezon Perez Park at 9:15 am.
- Quezon City | A free concert themed, “#EDSAKahitSaan” will be held at the People Power Monument in White Plains Avenue at 7 pm.
- Zamboanga | Interested participants can join a caravan from KCC Mall to Pasonanca Butterfly Park at 2 pm, to be followed by a public picnic at Climaco Freedom Park.
- Caraga | The People Power Volunteers for Reform in Caraga is set to hold a film viewing event in various parts of the region in the afternoon.
- Hong Kong | Numerous groups will hand out yellow ribbons and turon along Chater Road.
Do you know of other events and activities in commemoration of the 38th EDSA People Power anniversary? Email them to move.ph@rappler.com.
– with reports from Dwight de Leon/ Rappler.com
