LIST: Events commemorating 38th EDSA People Power Revolution anniversary

MANILA, Philippines – Democracy advocates are gearing up for a series of events to commemorate the 38th EDSA People Power Revolution anniversary.

Organizers acknowledged that there is a deliberate effort to make this year’s celebration bigger and more felt, following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s decision to remove the anniversary from the list of holidays in 2024.

Here are some of the events you can attend to mark the day that the Filipino people ousted the President’s late father and namesake, the dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos, from office in 1986.

February 22

Manila | The University of Santo Tomas Artlets Student Council invites students to “Supling Binhi ng EDSA: People Power Commemoration-Film Viewing” at the Central Laboratory Auditorium from 1 pm to 5 pm. Register here.

February 23

Cebu | The group DAKILA will mount a screening of 11,103, a documentary about Martial Law survivors, at 1 pm at the Southwestern University PHINMA.

| The group DAKILA will mount a screening of 11,103, a documentary about Martial Law survivors, at 1 pm at the Southwestern University PHINMA. Manila | A film screening will be held at 9 am and 2 pm at the Benilde Center for Social Action, De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde.

| A film screening will be held at 9 am and 2 pm at the Benilde Center for Social Action, De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde. Manila | A mass will be held at 9 am at Plaza Roma in Intramuros. The event is a prayer “against lies, corruption, and abuses.”

| A mass will be held at 9 am at Plaza Roma in Intramuros. The event is a prayer “against lies, corruption, and abuses.” Marikina | A Liberal Party chapter in the city will conduct a tree planting event and tying of yellow ribbons along Marikina Riverbank.

| A Liberal Party chapter in the city will conduct a tree planting event and tying of yellow ribbons along Marikina Riverbank. Quezon City | Jesuit priests Manoling Francisco and Nono Alfonso will preside over a Mass at 9 am at the Shrine of Mary, Queen of Peace in EDSA. The event is dubbed a national day of prayer and action to commemorate the 38th year since the uprising, and to oppose the charter change initiative under the Marcos administration.

February 24

Laguna | The Liberal Party chapter in the province will distribute yellow ribbon pins, and offer free taho.

| The Liberal Party chapter in the province will distribute yellow ribbon pins, and offer free taho. Pampanga | The National Historical Commission of the Philippines in collaboration with Makiramdam will host a workshop and lecture titled “The EDSA Legacy,” at Museo ni Jose B. Lingad from 10 am to 3 pm.

| The National Historical Commission of the Philippines in collaboration with Makiramdam will host a workshop and lecture titled “The EDSA Legacy,” at Museo ni Jose B. Lingad from 10 am to 3 pm. Quezon City | Various groups will convene at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani for numerous commemorative events: tying of yellow ribbons at 8;30 am, a public discussion to be led by veterans of the August Twenty-One Movement (ATOM) at 9:30 am, and a public theater performance from 1 pm to 4 pm.

| Various groups will convene at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani for numerous commemorative events: tying of yellow ribbons at 8;30 am, a public discussion to be led by veterans of the August Twenty-One Movement (ATOM) at 9:30 am, and a public theater performance from 1 pm to 4 pm. Quezon City | DAKILA will screen the film 11,103 at the Human Rights Violations Victims’ Memorial Commission along Panay Avenue at 1:30 pm.

| DAKILA will screen the film 11,103 at the Human Rights Violations Victims’ Memorial Commission along Panay Avenue at 1:30 pm. Quezon City | The group Every Woman will have a discussion on experiences of women during the EDSA People Power Revolution at 2 pm at the University of the Philippines Diliman College of Social Work and Community Development.

February 25

Do you know of other events and activities in commemoration of the 38th EDSA People Power anniversary? Email them to move.ph@rappler.com.

– with reports from Dwight de Leon/ Rappler.com