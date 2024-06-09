2 APO Fraternity members killed, 10 injured in Sarangani accident

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The group was en route to Kidapawan City after participating in a Rover Scout Vigil organized by APO General Santos in Glan, Sarangani

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — A fatal accident involving members of the Alpha Phi Omega (APO) Fraternity resulted in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to ten others when their van collided with a parked wing van along the national highway in Malungon, Sarangani province, on the morning of Sunday, June 9.

The group was en route to Kidapawan City after participating in a Rover Scout Vigil organized by APO General Santos in Glan, Sarangani. A fraternity brother informed Newsline about their return journey when the tragic incident occurred.

The deceased were identified as Christian Mark Cordero, a resident of M’lang, and Allen Peniero, 24, a resident of Carmen, both in Cotabato province. They died instantly at the scene of the accident.

Injured passengers and medical care

Of the ten injured, two are in critical condition and receiving intensive care at St. Elizabeth Hospital in General Santos City. The injured passengers include:

Kelly Elloise Domingo, 25

Vionel Lumogdang, 24

Erich Vonz Lumogdang, 28

Roger Hunas Jr., 22

Ricky Jay Diola, 21

JC Denver Pampangan Rosite, 23

Kurt Devon Gregor Asagra, 20

Nashryan Egkayogen

Alden Bacus Magbanu

Zosemo Dela Cruz Crispin, 22

All injured passengers are students of Central Mindanao Colleges (CMC) and come from various towns in Cotabato province.

APO Alpha Tau chapter officials from CMC stated that the twelve members, including the driver, were returning from the scouting event when their van collided with the wing van. Preliminary reports suggest that the wing van was parked on the highway without the legally required early warning devices, which may have contributed to the accident.

Legal experts within the fraternity are currently investigating the incident to determine if there was any negligence by the operator of the parked vehicle. The absence of safety measures, such as early warning devices, is a critical point in their inquiry as it could have played a significant role in the collision.

In response to the tragedy, APO members have initiated fundraising efforts to support their injured brothers. They are calling on kind-hearted individuals to contribute and help cover the medical expenses of those hospitalized. This collective effort aims to provide much-needed financial assistance during this difficult time.

The accident has deeply affected the fraternity community and highlighted the importance of road safety and adherence to traffic laws to prevent such incidents in the future. As the investigation continues, the fraternity and the families of the victims are left grappling with the profound impact of this devastating event. – Rappler.com