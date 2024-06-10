Female prosecutor killed in Digos City shooting

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AMBUSH. Scene of the crime after a female prosecutor is killed in Digos City on June 10, 2024.

IBP's Davao City chapter condemns the killing of Eleanor Dela Peña, its former president, and calls on law enforcement agencies to immediately probe the incident

DIGOS CITY, Philippines – A female prosecutor was killed while driving her pick-up truck in Digos City, Davao del Sur on Monday, June 10.

Local radio reports identified the victim as Prosecutor Eleanor Dela Peña, who was assigned in Malita, Davao Occidental Prosecutor’s Office.

The incident took place at 5 pm on Monday in Chapter 8, Tinda Aplaya, Digos City.

The car windshield was hit with bullets believed to be from a .45 caliber pistol.

According to eyewitness accounts, the suspect, who was riding a scooter-type motorcycle, committed the crime alone.

Police are still looking for the motive of the crime.

The Davao City chapter of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) condemned the killing of dela Peña, who was its former president.

“The heinous act of violence against a dedicated public servant and a former president of the chapter not only shocks our legal community but also undermines the very foundations of justice and the rule of law that Prosecutor Dela Peña tirelessly upheld throughout her career,” it said.

“We call upon law enforcement agencies to take immediate and decisive action. We demand a thorough and swift investigation to bring the perpetrators of this despicable crime to justice,” the group added. – Rappler.com