Ombudsman scores 73% conviction rate in 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The 2023 figures are much better compared to the year before that, as the Ombudsman only had a 31.06% conviction rate in 2022

MANILA, Philippines – The Office of the Ombudsman, mandated to protect against “illegal, unjust, improper or inefficient act of any public official, employee, office or agency,” reported that it had a conviction rate of 73.4% in 2023.

The Ombudsman said it secured at least one conviction in 1,242 cases out of the 1,692 decided by various courts last year. The 1,692 cases represent the charges pursued by the Ombudsman in 2023 as part of its mandate against erring government officials and employees. The report containing these numbers may be accessed at the Ombudsman’s website.

Compared to 2022, the numbers last year were much better, as the body only had wins in 278 out of 895 cases two years ago. This translated to only 31.06%.

Based on per quarter numbers, the Ombudsman got at least one conviction in 234 out of 359 cases in the first quarter of 2023. In the second quarter, the number improved – the office secured 696 convictions out of 784 cases, or 88.78%.

The following quarter, Ombudsman prosecutors won in 75 of 131 cases or 57.25%, and ended the the year with 237 convictions in 418 cases or 56.7%

Meanwhile, the same report also showed a decrease in the survivability of government cases filed against erring public officials. In 2023, only 129 out of 315 cases or 40.95% had survived.

This was lower compared to 2022, where 164 out 364 cases or 45.05% had survived.

In terms of administrative complaints, the number increased to 2,223 cases in 2023, compared to 2,089 in 2022. – Rappler.com