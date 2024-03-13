Palawan congressman Egay Salvame dies at 61

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Palawan 1st District Representative Edgardo “Egay” Salvame has died, his family and the House leadership announced on Wednesday, March 13. He was 61.

According to a statement published on his Facebook page by account administrators, the first-term congressman passed in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. No details were given on the cause of his death.

“Sa maiksing panahon na siya’y ating naging congressman, sinikap niyang gawin ang lahat ng kanyang makakaya upang magdala ng liwanag, tulong, pagbabago, pagmamahal, at kalinga sa bawat isang Palawenyong kanyang sinumpaang tulungan,” the statement read.

(In the short time that he was our congressman, he tried to do everything in his power to bring light, help, change, love, and care to each Palaweño that he swore to serve.)

The first congressional district of Palawan is the second district in the province to be left vacant due to the incumbent congressman’s death under the 19th Congress. Palawan 3rd District Representative Edward Hagedorn died in October last year and House Speaker Martin Romualdez has since been the caretaker of Hagedorn’s congressional district.

The House has yet to designate someone to be caretaker of Palawan’s 1st District. It is unclear if the Commission on Elections will hold special elections to fill the vacancy left by Salvame, who had a little over 14 months left in his term.

Previous vacancies at the lower chamber have had Romualdez as caretakers of these districts.

Work at the House

Salvame was on his first term as congressional district representative. He ran under the People’s Reform Party in the 2022 polls.

He is part of seven House committees: vice chairperson of the committees on energy and land use, and a member for the majority of the committees on natural resources, public works and highways, suffrage and electoral reforms, tourism, and veterans affairs and welfare.

Most of his principal authored bills concern tourism, but these don’t just focus on Palawan, which is among the country’s top tourist destinations. He was among the principal authors of bills proposing to make official ecotourism sites and destinations in several parts of the country.

Romualdez mourned Salvame’s death, saying it is both a “personal loss” and “a huge loss for our community and the nation.”

“[He] was far more than just a fellow lawmaker,” the House leadership wrote. “He was a true advocate for Palawan, a devoted public servant whose compassion and dedication resonated deeply with those he represented.”

In a separate statement, the provincial government of Palawan said Salvame’s term as congressman “was marked by a persistent pursuit in fighting the welfare of the people.”

Senators Bong Go and Lito Lapid also extended their condolences following Salvame’s death. – Rappler.com