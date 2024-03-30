Philippine News
IN PHOTOS: Coast Guard brings doctors, nurses, teachers to Pag-asa Island 

Bea Cupin

PAG-ASA MISSION. The PCG sends doctors, nurses, and teachers to Pag-asa Island.

Coast Guard District Palawan

Pag-asa Island is the farthest island territory of the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in Palawan deployed to Pag-asa Island a team of doctors, nurses, and teachers.

“This initiative marks a significant stride in advancing the well-being and educational prospects of residents inhabiting Pagasa Island and neighboring areas,” said Coast Guard District in a Facebook post on Friday, March 29.

Pag-asa is an island in the Spratlys, an archipelago in the South China Sea with overlapping claims. It’s the farthest island territory of the Philippines and is located beyond the country’s exclusive economic zone or more than 200 nautical miles from its territorial baseline.

“Pag-asa Island represents a vital frontier for Philippine sovereignty and community welfare,” said the Coast Guard District Palawan in its post.

A teacher talks to students in Pag-asa Island. All photos from Coast Guard District Palawan
CHECK UP. A resident has his knee checked.
BLOOD PRESSURE MONITORING. A resident’s blood pressure is checked.

Pag-asa Island hosts a small community of Filipinos, including soldiers and PCG personnel. – Rappler.com

Bea Cupin

Bea is a senior multimedia reporter who covers national politics. She's been a journalist since 2011 and has written about Congress, the national police, and the Liberal Party for Rappler.
