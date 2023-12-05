Rappler Talk: In conversation with Ephraim Bie, 2023 Bar topnotcher 

LIVE

In this episode of Rappler Talk, justice reporter Jairo Bolledo speaks with Bie to discuss his journey in achieving his dreams

MANILA, Philippines – Out of 3,812 passers of the 2023 Bar examinations, Ephraim Bie of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) emerged as No. 1 with a grade of 89.2625%.

Bie is the first graduate from UST-Manila to top the Bar in two decades. “Let us savor this moment because today you made history. Congratulations Ephraim for ending the drought,” said UST faculty of civil law Dean Nilo Divina.

The 2023 Bar topnotcher is a student journalist who also earned his journalism degree at UST. Bie graduated class valedictorian of his UST law batch.

