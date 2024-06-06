Rappler Talk: What do solo parents think of a divorce law?

In this Rappler Talk episode, Rappler senior desk editor Chito de la Vega talks to solo parents about their experiences with separation and other marital challenges

MANILA, Philippines – Following the House approval of the divorce bill, members of the religious community and progressive groups continue their clash of ideals over the proposed measure that would would have an impact on the lives of many married Filipinos and families.

Amid the verbal crossfire are discussions on family bonds and the protection of children who become collateral to the bickering caused by delayed separations.

Seldom mentioned in these conversations are solo parents. What do solo parents think about the proposed divorce law?

In this Rappler Talk episode, Rappler senior desk editor Chito de la Vega sits down with members of the National Council for Solo Parents and Divorce Philippines Coalition to discuss the experiences of parents who have gone through separation and marital challenges.

