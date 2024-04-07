Rappler Recap: Even in Recto Bank, PH faces harassment from China Coast Guard 

What does this new case of harassment means and what the Philippine government is doing about it?

PALAWAN, Philippines – Two China Coast Guard (CCG) ships harassed and hounded a Philippine government mission to install payaos or fish aggregating devices in Recto Bank on April 4.

Ships big and small — 25 fishing vessels, a Philippine Coast Guard ship, and a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources vessel — were subject to dangerous maneuvers by the Chinese ships in waters well within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

Rappler, alongside several other media teams, joined the days-long mission to Recto Bank.

Reporter Bea Cupin walks us through the experience and lays down the most important points of what this new case of harassment means and what the Philippine government is doing about it. – Rappler.com