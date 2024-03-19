Rappler Recap: What you need to know about Blinken’s second visit to Manila 

LIVE

What does Manila get from another visit from the US’ top diplomat?

MANILA, Philippines – US State Secretary Antony Blinken wraps a three-city hop around the world on Tuesday, March 19, with a visit to his country’s treaty ally, the Philippines.

During his quick stop in the Philippine capital, Blinken will hold several meetings, including one with Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo before he pays a call on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Malacañang.

The same day of Blinken’s visit, the White House confirmed that US President Joe Biden will be hosting Marcos and Japan Prime Minister Kishida Fumio in Washington DC for the first US-Japan-Philippine summit on April 11.

What does Manila get from another visit from the top US diplomat? And how is the other superpower reacting to yet another high-profile visit from a key American official?

Rappler multimedia reporter Bea Cupin summarizes Blinken’s Manila sojourn while laying out the follow-up questions he leaves behind when he makes his way back states side.

