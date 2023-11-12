2 Taguig students found dead in school office

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Police urge the public to refrain from making speculations about the incident which could worsen the situation

MANILA, Philippines – Two female students were found dead in an office of the Signal Village National High School in Taguig City Friday night, November 10.

In a statement released by the Philippine National Police in Taguig on Saturday, November 11, it said their initial investigation with Scene of Crime Operation (SOCO) revealed there was no “foul play” in the deaths of the two students.

The police urged the public to refrain from making speculations about the incident that would worsen the situation.

“PNP-Taguig assures everyone, especially the bereaved families, that the investigation will continue and it will be conducted thoroughly and expeditiously,” they said.

According to an Inquirer report quoting the Taguig police, the victims were found by another student at around 11 pm Friday night inside the Girls Scout Mini Office on the third floor of the school’s Magsaysay Building.

The Department of Education said on Saturday night, November 11, that it “fully commits to cooperate with the PNP Taguig regarding this matter, and is committed towards the swift and expeditious conduct of the ongoing investigation.”

“We express our deepest sympathies to the families. The loss of young lives is a devastating blow to any community,” the DepEd said.

“Likewise, the Department appeals to the public to respect the privacy of the families during this tragic time,” the agency added. – Rappler.com

In the Philippines, the Natasha Goulbourn Foundation has a depression and suicide prevention hotline to help those secretly suffering from depression. The numbers to call are ‎804-4673 and ‎0917-558-4673. Globe and TM subscribers may call the toll-free number 2919. More information is available on its website.