2 Ukrainians, Filipino woman accuse Quiboloy of sexual abuse at Senate hearing

SENATE HEARING. 'Amanda' restifies at the hearing presided by Senator Risa Hontiveros on the alleged abuses in the Davao-based Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) on January 23, 2024.

The women claim that doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy made them think that they were sacrificing their bodies to God

MANILA, Philippines – Two Ukrainian women, both former members of the Davao-based Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), have come forward, alleging that they were sexually abused by controversial doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy.

In video recordings played at the beginning of an investigation into KOJC’s activities and alleged abuses by the Senate committee on women, children, family relations, and gender equality on Tuesday, January 23, the women identified only as Sofia and Nina, claimed that they were raped by Quiboloy while serving as his “pastorals.”

In the KOJC, pastorals are women who serve as close aides of Quiboloy, with some allegedly being turned into “spiritual wives.” (READ: Quiboloy sexually abused women, minors – ex-followers, US prosecutors)

A Filipino, identified only as “Amanda,” also testified about how the preacher allegedly raped her when she was still a minor.

They all claimed that Quiboloy made them think that they were sacrificing their bodies to God.

Quiboloy, who is on the US’ most wanted list, is among the 40 individuals and entities across nine countries that had been sanctioned by the US government in connection to corruption and human rights abuses. – Rappler.com