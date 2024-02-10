WATCH: For Chinese New Year, even Catholics visit this Manila Buddhist temple

Filipino-Chinese families make a unique display of faith and culture as they visit Seng Guan Temple, one of Manila's biggest Buddhist temples, on the eve of Chinese New Year 2024

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos commonly associate Chinese New Year with dragon dances, street parties, and Chinese delicacies like tikoy to mark this festive occasion.

In this vlog, Rappler senior multimedia reporter Paterno Esmaquel II brings us to Seng Guan Temple, one of the biggest Buddhist temples in the Philippines, to witness a largely unexplored aspect of Chinese New Year: the faith of the Filipino-Chinese.

At Seng Guan Temple, Rappler speaks to Filipino-Chinese families that profess the Catholic faith while continuing their age-old practices of visiting Buddhist temples.

It is, for them, a way to wish for a prosperous year and honor their departed ancestors. – videography and video editing by Ulysses Pontanares/Rappler.com