WATCH: Eid’l Fitr, a celebration and a challenge for Filipino Muslims

In this vlog, Rappler’s Paterno Esmaquel II talks to Filipino Muslims, who describe Eid’l Fitr both as a celebration and a challenge for them

MANILA, Philippines – Up to 3,000 Muslims gathered at the Quezon Memorial Circle on Tuesday, April 10, to celebrate Eid’l Fitr, the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

In this vlog, Rappler senior multimedia reporter Paterno Esmaquel II interviews Muslims celebrating Eid’l Fitr as well as the imam who led their morning prayers in Quezon City.

Eid’l Fitr, the interviewees point out, is both a celebration and a challenge for Muslims to live out their faith even beyond their fasting month.

– Rappler.com