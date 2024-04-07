WATCH: How a Manila parish welcomed Saint Peter’s first-class relic

Rappler’s Paterno Esmaquel II witnesses how Saint Peter the Apostle Parish, built 70 years ago to cater to the Filipino-Chinese, welcomed a first-class relic of the leader of the 12 apostles

MANILA, Philippines – In this deeply religious country, celebrations of faith never end.

Two days after Easter Sunday, on Tuesday, April 2, Catholics in Paco, Manila, made a half-hour procession and danced in front of their church, as they welcomed a first-class relic of their patron saint.

In this vlog, Rappler senior multimedia reporter Paterno Esmaquel II witnesses how Saint Peter the Apostle Parish, built 70 years ago to cater to the Filipino-Chinese, enshrined a bone relic of the leader of the 12 apostles.

Their parish priest, Father Jomar Burgos, explains why relics like this matter in the Catholic Church. – videography by Errol Almario/Rappler