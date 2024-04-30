LIVESTREAM: PCIJ’s 3rd National Investigative Journalism Conference

LIVE

The conference seeks to offer a 'learning, sharing, and capacity-building venue' to highlight the importance of investigative and watchdog journalism in the face of challenges in the country

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ) is hosting the Third National Investigative Journalism Conference (IJCon) starting Tuesday, April 30.

The event, which marks the 35th founding anniversary of the PCIJ, seeks to “offer a learning, sharing, and capacity-building venue for the participants to appreciate the importance of investigative journalism and watchdog journalism amid the increasingly challenging political and information environments.”

More than 100 participants are expected to join, with many coming from the media, civil society, and the academe across the Philippines.

This year’s keynote speaker is veteran journalist Howie Severino, who also serves as chairperson of PCIJ Board of Editors. PCIJ Executive Director Carmela Fonbuena will deliver the opening remarks.

Rappler is livestreaming the morning plenary sessions from Tuesday, April 30 to Thursday, May 2. Each session starts at 9 am.

DAY 1 – April 30, 2024

Innovating IJ: Towards collaboration and public engagement Speakers: Howie Severino, Marlon Rivera, Jeff Canoy, and Kara Alikpala Moderator: Carmela Fonbuena



DAY 2 – May 1, 2024

AI: Opportunities and challenges for investigative journalism Speakers: Christian Alis (Asian Institute of Management), Dominic Ligot (Cirrolytics), Karol Ilagan (PCIJ), and Gemma Bagayaua-Mendoza (Rappler) Moderator: John Nery



DAY 3 – May 2, 2024

State of press freedom in the Philippines Speakers: Roy Mabasa (brother of slain broadcast journalist Percy Mabasa), Ana Lomtadze (UNESCO Jakarta), Melinda Quintos De Jesus (CMFR), Rowena Paraan (PCIJ), Jonathan de Santos (NUJP), Ariel Sebellino (Philippine Press Institute)



– Rappler.com