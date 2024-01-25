[Under 3 Minutes] Ex-followers expose how Pastor Apollo Quiboloy abused them

The survivors testify live or via video recording at a Senate inquiry on Tuesday, January 23

MANILA, Philippines – Former members of the Davao-based church Kingdom of Jesus Christ have testified at the Senate, alleging that they were sexually abused by controversial preacher Apollo Quiboloy.

The survivors testified live or via video recording at a Senate inquiry on Tuesday, January 23. The victims claimed that Quiboloy made them believe they were sacrificing their bodies to God.

Rappler’s Senate reporter Bonz Magsambol tells us more in this video report. – Rappler.com