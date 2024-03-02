Rappler Talk: Migs Nograles on using Tiktok to help explain the law

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PAANO BA, ATTORNEY? With over 400,000 Tiktok followers, PBA Partylist Representative Margarita "Migs" Nograles uses the social media platform to help simplify the law for her audience.

MANILA, Philippines — Social media platforms are powerful tools when used for good.

Experts – from those working in the medical field to historians – have been utilizing Tiktok to help make big topics digestible for the greater public. Filipino professionals have done the same.

In this Rappler Talk episode, reporter Kaycee Valmonte sits down with PBA Representative Margarita Nograles, known by her over 400,000 social media followers as “Attorney Migs.” She directly responds to those who have legal queries and tries to simplify the law for her audience.

Catch the interview with Nograles on Monday, March 4 at 4 pm. – Rappler.com