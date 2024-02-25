Philippine News
EDSA People Power Revolution

WATCH: Why should we commemorate the People Power Revolution? 
We walk you through the numbers, narratives, and ideas behind the revolution that brought back democracy to the Philippines in 1986

MANILA, Philippines – In 2024, February 25 – the anniversary of Ferdinand Marcos Sr.’s ouster from power – is neither a holiday nor a special non-working day. It is a Sunday. 

At least, that’s his son, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s logic, in deciding not to make the anniversary of the revolution that toppled the dictatorship a special day. 

The People Power Spirit is alive – the numbers say as much. But why does it stay alive and why should it stay alive? – Rappler.com

