Rappler+ Live Chat with Maria Ressa and Glenda Gloria

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler kicked off the year with high spirits after the Court of Tax Appeals ruled in Rappler’s favor in the four charges of tax evasion that were filed in 2018 by the previous Duterte government.

It marked the end of four years of trial over a case that was part of a string of legal attacks mounted by the Duterte administration against Rappler.

What does this acquittal mean for Rappler and its other cases? What’s the outlook for Rappler and journalism for the rest of the year? What are the continuing threats to journalists and newsrooms all over the world? Where lies hope?

We’d like to have a meaningful conversation with Rappler+ members on these issues in an online chat on Wednesday, February 8, at 8 pm, Manila time. It will be a free-flowing discussion with Rappler CEO Maria A. Ressa and Executive Editor Glenda M. Gloria.

Again, from all of us at Rappler, thank you for holding the line with us. – Rappler.com