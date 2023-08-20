Russia’s moon mission falters after problem entering pre-landing orbit

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BLASTING OFF. A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage and the lunar landing spacecraft Luna-25 blasts off from a launchpad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, August 11, 2023.

'During the operation, an abnormal situation occurred on board the automatic station, which did not allow the maneuver to be performed with the specified parameters,' Roscosmos says

MOSCOW, Russia – Russia’s first moon mission in 47 years appeared close to failure after Moscow reported a problem shunting Luna-25 into pre-landing orbit and Russian media said the lunar craft may be lost.

Russia’s state space corporation, Roscosmos, said an “abnormal situation” occurred as mission control tried to move the craft into a pre-landing orbit at 11:10 GMT on Saturday, August 19, ahead of a planned touchdown slated for Monday.

“During the operation, an abnormal situation occurred on board the automatic station, which did not allow the maneuver to be performed with the specified parameters,” Roscosmos said in a short statement.

Roscosmos said specialists were analyzing the situation but it has thus far given no further updates on Luna-25 since Saturday. Roscosmos did not answer repeated phone calls seeking comment on Sunday morning.

Unverified Russian-language Telegram channels reported that communication with the craft had been lost and Russia’s Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper cited an unidentified specialist as saying that the craft may have been lost.

Failure for the prestige mission would underscore the decline of Russia’s space power since the glory days of Cold War competition when Moscow was the first to launch a satellite to orbit the Earth – Sputnik 1, in 1957 – and Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first man to travel into space in 1961.

Russia has not attempted a moon mission since Luna-24 in 1976, when Leonid Brezhnev ruled the Kremlin. Luna-25 was supposed to execute a soft landing on the south pole of the moon on Aug. 21, according to Russian space officials.

Russia has been racing against India, whose Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is also scheduled to land on the moon’s south pole this week, and more broadly against China and the United States which both have advanced lunar ambitions.

It was not immediately clear from official sources how serious the “abnormal situation” was – and whether or not Moscow could save the situation.

Under the headline “Space industry source: Luna-25 is lost”, the Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper said that Alexander Ivanov, Roscosmos first deputy director, who directs orbital group projects, held an emergency meeting on the situation on Saturday evening.

Failure would underscore the pressure on Russia’s $2 trillion economy – and particularly its high-technology sectors – as it grapples with Western sanctions aimed at punishing Russia for the war in Ukraine. – Rappler.com