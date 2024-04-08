LIVESTREAM: 2024 Total solar eclipse

Bookmark this page and catch the livestream on Tuesday, April 9 at 1 am

The moon will block out the sun for cities in Mexico, the United States, and Canada on Monday, April 8 (Tuesday, April 9, Manila time).

The last total solar eclipse in North America was in 2017 and was visible from Oregon to South Carolina.

In places along the path of totality, people will be able to view the sun’s corona, the star’s outer atmosphere, which is typically not visible because of solar brightness. People observing from outside the path of totality will see a partial eclipse in which the moon obscures most of the sun’s face but not all of it.

According to NASA, the April 8 eclipse will begin over the South Pacific, with its path reaching Mexico’s Pacific coast at around 11:07 am Pacific Time before entering the United States in Texas.

Its path then takes it through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, a tiny piece of Tennessee, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, a tiny piece of Michigan, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

The path then enters Canada in Ontario and journeys through Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Cape Breton, exiting continental North America on the Atlantic coast of Newfoundland, Canada, at 5:16 pm Newfoundland Time. A partial eclipse is due to be visible for people in all 48 contiguous US states.

Bookmark this page and catch the livestream on Tuesday, April 9 at 1 am. – Rappler.com