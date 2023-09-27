About 250,000 courses of COVID pill Paxlovid being administered per week – Pfizer CEO

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ANTI-COVID PILL. Paxlovid, Pfizer's anti-viral medication to treat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is displayed in this picture illustration taken October 7, 2022. A morning and an evening dose consists of one white 100-milligram tablet of Ritonavir and two pink 150-milligram tablets of PF-07321332.

Paxlovid, taken for five days beginning shortly after onset of symptoms, is used to treat adults at high risk of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19

Pfizer Incorporated’s chief executive said on Tuesday, September 26, that almost 250,000 courses of the drugmaker’s oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid were being administered per week as cases surged in the United States.

Speaking at the Cantor Fitzgerald Annual Healthcare Conference, chief executive officer Albert Bourla said the company is still uncertain about when Paxlovid, which is currently being distributed by the government, will receive approval to be sold in the US commercial market.

Paxlovid, taken for five days beginning shortly after onset of symptoms, is used to treat adults at high risk of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Bourla, however, said Pfizer is ready to supply its COVID-19 vaccines with a smooth transition to the commercial market.

“There is enough product that has been already manufactured and we keep manufacturing,” Bourla said. “We are very confident that the market will be very well supplied.”

In the first week after updated COVID-19 vaccines became available in the US, there have been hiccups with its rollout as people have reported being turned away from pharmacies for the shots.

Pfizer has sold nearly 24 million courses of Paxlovid to the US government, which has distributed only about 15 million courses so far, according to US Department of Health and Human Services data.

According to IQVIA data published by research analysts, the oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid hit around 217,000 prescriptions in the US in the week of September 1, but has dropped since then. – Rappler.com