Alex Eala faces tall order in Miami Open vs American Madison Brengle

MANILA, Philippines – A tough task awaits Alex Eala in the Miami Open as she tangles with American Madison Brengle in the round of 128 at the Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, March 23.

Earning a wildcard berth in the main draw, Eala – ranked No. 565 by Women’s Tennis Association – will try to pull off an upset against the No. 59 Brengle in her Miami Open return.

The 16-year-old Eala also saw action in the prestigious tournament last year but suffered an early exit to Slovakian Viktoria Kuzmova in the qualifying draw.

Brengle, who is almost twice as old as Eala at 31, is arguably the toughest foe the Filipina will face in her young career in the professional circuit.

A win over Brengle will propel Eala to a round of 64 clash with WTA No. 30 Liudmila Samsonova, who received a first-round bye, with a prize of $18,200 (around P950,000) to boot.

Eala got awarded a wildcard for the Miami Open together with Grand Slam champions Naomi Osaka of Japan and Sofia Kenin of the United States.

The Eala-Brengle match is scheduled at 11 pm (Manila time). – Rappler.com