Alex Eala off to strong start in ITF W40 Palma Del Rio

MOVING ON. Alex Eala advances to the second round of the US Open girls' singles tournament.

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala got back to her winning ways after thumping youthful wildcard entry Lorena Solar Donoso of Spain, 6-3, 6-2, in the Round of 32 of the XXVII Open Generali Ciudad de Palma del Rio on Monday, June 26 (Tuesday, June 27, Manila time) at the Asociacion de Tenistas Palmenos Polideportivo.

The 18-year-old Eala, seeded sixth in this $40,000 International Tennis Federation (ITF) event, overcame six double faults and three service breaks by banking on her superior groundstrokes to overpower the 16-year-old Donoso.

Eala broke Donoso six times and gave the local bet very few chances to get herself into the match. The Filipina tennis ace’s dominance was reflected in the disparity of points with her scoring 60 compared to just 42 by Donoso.

In the second round, Eala will again be facing another fellow teenager, Talia Gibson of Australia. Gibson downed Hong Kong’s Adithya Karunaratne in the opening round, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-5).

The 19-year-old Gibson played in the main draw of the 2023 Australian Open after receiving a wildcard slot where she exited in the first round.

Eala is coming off a not-so-stellar showing in the lower level Open Villa De Tauste – Tomas Arrieta & Altra Logistica in Spain the previous week.

She fell in the opening round of the singles competition of the $25,000 ITF event to Australian Destanee Aiava, 1-6, 2-6. That was her first first-round exit after three straight tournaments where she won her 3rd career singles title and made the quarterfinals twice. – Rappler.com