The last Philippine team standing in the ABL 3x3 tournament suffers a heartbreaking exit as Juan Gomez de Liaño and Platinum Karaoke lose on a buzzer-beater

MANILA, Philippines – Platinum Karaoke could not sustain its lethal form from Saturday’s pool play and faltered when it mattered most, dropping a 15-13 heartbreaker to Indonesia Patriots A in the semifinals of the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) 3×3 International Champion’s Cup on Sunday, April 17, in Bali, Indonesia.

With the score tied at 13-all, the Indonesians drained a buzzer-beating game-winner that secured the home team a slot in the finals against Harimau Malaya of Malaysia.

The Indonesia Patriots A, bannered by naturalized player Jamarr Andre Johnson, Oki Wira Sanjaya, Surliyadi, and Sandy, went on to bag the title after defeating the Malaysians in the finals, 21-15.

It was a sorry end to the tournament for Platinum Karaoke, made up of 3×3 veteran Chris de Chavez, Gilas playmaker Juan Gomez de Liaño, plus imports Marcus Hammonds of the US and Carlos Martinez of Spain, as it was predicted to contend for the championship.

The team took home some consolation when it won later on Sunday its battle for third place versus VN Red and Gold of Vietnam, 15-8.

In Saturday’s pool play, Platinum annihilated Indonesia’s Bali United, 21-4. Platinum followed it up with a 21-2 thrashing of Cambodia to advance to Sunday’s knockout rounds.

Platinum, however, showed cracks in what was thought to be an invincible armor when it barely won against India’s Ahmedabad 3BL in the quarterfinals, 19-17.

Two other Filipino teams also saw action in the event staged to kick start the 2022 ABL season.

Uratex Dream – the Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL) 3×3 champion composed of Tina Deacon, Eunique Chan, Kaye Pingol, and Sam Harada – missed out on the knockout rounds after ending with a win and two losses in Saturday’s pool play.

Uratex earned a victory in its first game over Team Lions of Singapore, 18-15, before going down in defeat to Vietnam’s Red and Gold, 15-18, and Louvre Indonesia, 14-22.

After suffering losses on Saturday to the Indonesia Patriots A and SniperX of Thailand, the Zamboanga Valientes quartet of RJ Argamino, David Sebastian, Jeff Bernardo, and Jojo Cunanan eked its way to the knockout round by winning on Sunday morning against Bali United, 18-17.

The Valientes were eventually booted in the quarterfinals by VN Red and Gold, 12-21. – Rappler.com