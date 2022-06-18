Popoy Juico resigns as PATAFA president

Most recently known for his controversial public spat with Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena, Popoy Juico steps down as Philippine athletics president with more than two years left in his term

MANILA, Philippines – Dr. Philip Ella “Popoy” Juico resigned from his post as president of the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) on Saturday, June 18.

Most recently known for his controversial public spat with Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena regarding funding, the former secretary of Agrarian Reform stepped down with more than two years left in his term, which is set to end in November 2024.

Agapito Capistrano, former PATAFA executive vice president and secretary general, was appointed by the national sports association (NSA) board to take over and carry out the rest of Juico’s tenure.

Juico, however, will stay on as a board member after having been elected as chairman emeritus.

“The PATAFA shall always remain steadfast to its core values of integrity, honesty, competence, and sincerity, the same values required of all PATAFA athletes, coaches, and other stakeholders,” he said in a statement to the PATAFA board.

“I am not leaving PATAFA or the sports community, as it is here where my heart lies but for now, I look forward to more family time and an opportunity to concentrate on personal and business interests and ventures and community advocacies.”

Apart from being DAR secretary from 1987 to 1989, Juico also served as Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) president from 1995 to 1998, and La Salle Graduate School of Business dean from 2002 to 2008.

A few months before stepping down, the embattled chief was also declared persona non grata by the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) due to his alleged harassment of Obiena amid their whole funding ordeal, which reached the attention of the Senate and Commission of Audit (COA).

The POC lifted the sanction last May as Obiena and his mother federation eventually resolved the issue. – Rappler.com