Suarez, Martin try to stretch win streaks, gun for regional crowns

MANILA, Philippines – Olympian Charly Suarez and prime prospect Carl Jammes Martin stake their unbeaten records when they gun for regional belts on Saturday, March 12, at the Elorde Sports Complex in Parañaque City.

Suarez, a three-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, clashes with Tomjune Mangubat for the vacant World Boxing Council Asia super featherweight belt in the main event of the fight card promoted by VSP Promotions and Ultimate Knockout Challenge of Cucuy Elorde.

The 22-year-old Martin, pride of Ifugao, disputes the vacant World Boxing Association super bantamweight title with Ronnie Baldonado in the chief support.

The 33-year-old Suarez holds a 9-0 card with 6 knockouts but is expected to meet tough opposition against Mangubat, 15-2-1, 12 knockouts, who’s taller and longer by 3 inches.

“This fight is crucial for me because this could pave the way for an international campaign soon,” said Suarez. “But first things first, my focus is on Mangubat at the moment.”

Martin, 18-0 with 15 knockouts, hopes to impress in his first fight under Probellum, an upstart boxing firm that has signed Filipino multiple division champions Nonito Donaire Jr. and Donnie Nietes.

Both Suarez and Martin breezed through the official weigh-in on Friday, just like their respective opponents.

Suarez checked in at 128.6 pounds, a full pound lighter than Mangubat.

Martin tipped the scales at 121 pounds, slightly heavier than Baldonado, who came in at 120.8 pounds.

Like Suarez, Martin isn’t taking his opponent lightly as Baldonado has fought against higher-calibered foes.

This will also be Martin’s first defense of the Philippine 122-pound belt he clinched last December. – Rappler.com