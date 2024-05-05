Undisputed champ: Canelo Alvarez retains titles with unanimous victory over Jaime Munguia

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
Mexico’s undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez retained his titles with a unanimous victory over compatriot Jaime Munguia in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 4 (Sunday, May 5, Manila time).
Alvarez, who received scores of 117-110, 116-111, and 115-112 from the three judges to seal the win, sent his opponent to the canvas in the fourth round, the first knockdown of Munguia’s career.
“Jaime Munguia is a great fighter. He’s strong, he’s smart. But I take my time. I have 12 rounds to win the fight and I did. I did really good and I feel proud about it,” Alvarez said after handing Munguia the first defeat of his professional career.
“He’s strong but I think he’s a little slow. I could see every punch… That’s why I’m the best. I’m the best fighter right now, for sure.”
Saturday’s fight, which bettered Alvarez’s record to 61-2-2, was the 33-year-old’s first since beating American Jermell Charlo last year.
It was Alvarez’s fourth time defending his WBC, WBO, IBF, and WBA super middleweight titles.
– Rappler.com
Add a comment
How does this make you feel?
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.