Undisputed champ: Canelo Alvarez retains titles with unanimous victory over Jaime Munguia

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez defend his WBC, WBO, IBF, and WBA super middleweight titles after dealing fellow Mexican Jaime Munguia the first defeat of his professional career

Mexico’s undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez retained his titles with a unanimous victory over compatriot Jaime Munguia in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 4 (Sunday, May 5, Manila time).

Alvarez, who received scores of 117-110, 116-111, and 115-112 from the three judges to seal the win, sent his opponent to the canvas in the fourth round, the first knockdown of Munguia’s career.

The moment everything changed 🥊👀@Canelo landed a devastating blow to knock @jaimemunguia15 to the canvas for the first time ever.#CaneloMunguia pic.twitter.com/5DFOuOU9Be — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 5, 2024

“Jaime Munguia is a great fighter. He’s strong, he’s smart. But I take my time. I have 12 rounds to win the fight and I did. I did really good and I feel proud about it,” Alvarez said after handing Munguia the first defeat of his professional career.

“He’s strong but I think he’s a little slow. I could see every punch… That’s why I’m the best. I’m the best fighter right now, for sure.”

Saturday’s fight, which bettered Alvarez’s record to 61-2-2, was the 33-year-old’s first since beating American Jermell Charlo last year.

It was Alvarez’s fourth time defending his WBC, WBO, IBF, and WBA super middleweight titles.

– Rappler.com