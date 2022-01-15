Bornea KOs Obbadi, becomes mandatory challenger to Ancajas

Jade Bornea unleashes a a right hook then finishes off Mohammed Obbadi with a piercing left uppercut to the ribcage

MANILA, Philippines – Prime prospect Jade Bornea took a step closer toward a world crown with an impressive third-round knockout of Mohammed Obbadi on Friday, January 14 (Saturday, January 15, Philippine time) at Arena Jose Sulaiman in Monterrey, Mexico.

Bornea hurt Obbadi with a right hook then finished off the Italy-based Moroccan with a piercing left uppercut to the ribcage at the 1:25 mark to install himself as mandatory challenger to fellow Filipino and International Boxing Federation super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas.

Obbadi, who took the first round, felt the impact of Bornea’s killer punch a moment late, doubling over before taking a knee and getting the full 10 count.

The 26-year-old Bornea, born in Arakan, Cotabato and residing in General Santos City, stretched his winning run to 17 with 11 knockouts while Obbadi, 28, suffered his second loss in 24 fights with 13 knockouts.

A former Asian Youth champion and World Youth bronze medalist, Bornea has beaten the likes of three-division world champion Kosei Tanaka of Japan and WBF/WBA super bantam champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev before he turned pro in 2014.

Both fighters went after each other from the start, with Bornea going to the body and Obbadi landing right straights.

Shifting stance in the second round, Bornea turned more aggressive in the second and clinched the round by connecting on clearer and stronger punches.

In round 3, Bornea and Obbadi gamely traded punches, until the Moroccan backtracked after getting nailed by body shots.

As promised, Bornea delivered on his first fight under the banner of Probellum which has partnered with Sanman Promotions to chart his career and gain instant international recognition.

According to Bornea, his goal is to become world champion this year, although that dream may have to wait as Ancajas is already booked for a 10th title defense against Argentine Fernando Daniel Martinez on February 26 and a title unification with WBO king Kazuto Ioka.

And besides, Sanman head JC Manangquil isn’t too keen on pitting Bornea against Ancajas, who is hooked up with MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions headed by Sean Gibbons.

Apart from head coach Arnel Fontanilla and assistant trainer Ting Ariosa, Bornea was joined in Mexico by fellow Sanman star Marlon Tapales and Gibbons. – Rappler.com