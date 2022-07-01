Rene Cuarto dangles world crown against Daniel Valladares in Mexico

IBF minimumweight champion Rene Cuarto looks to overcome a hometown disadvantage as he guns for his fourth straight win at the expense of Mexico's Daniel Valladares

MANILA, Philippines – A hostile crowd and a late arrival hound Rene Mark Cuarto as he dangles the IBF minimumweight crown against Daniel Valladares on Friday, July 1 (Saturday, July 2, Manila time) in Monterrey, Mexico.

The pride of Jose Dalman, Zamboanga del Norte, arrived in Mexico with his coach Nonoy Neri only last Monday, June 27, but he expressed his readiness to defend the belt he took and defended against compatriot Pedro Taduran.

Proving that he put in the work, Cuarto checked in at the exact 105 pounds during the official weigh-in on Saturday, June 25.

Valladares, who is making a second run at the title after being derailed by Taduran in 2020, also came in at 105 pounds.

Fighting before his countrymen, Valladares has been installed the slight favorite to dethrone Cuarto, who is under the banner of MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions headed by Sean Gibbons.

Latest odds put Valladares, who at 5-foot-3 is an inch taller than Cuarto, at -165, while the Filipino is listed at +130.

It means a $165 bet on Valladares wins $100 if the Mexican prevails. A $100 wager on Cuarto, on the other hand, nets $130 if the Filipino emerges victorious.

In earlier interviews, Neri expressed confidence Cuarto, who totes a 20-2-2 record with 11 knockouts, will overcome the odds and impose his will upon the challenger, who carries a 25-3 slate with 15 knockouts.